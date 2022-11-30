Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.00 and last traded at C$129.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.17.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

