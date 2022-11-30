Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.00 and last traded at C$129.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.00.
Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.17.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.