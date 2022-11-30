Edward J. Shoen Acquires 21,700 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen bought 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares in the company, valued at $66,564,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UHAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,443. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 204.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in AMERCO by 27.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 222.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

