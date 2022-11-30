Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $291,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

