Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,729,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,829. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.