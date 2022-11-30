Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,699. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$19.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.78.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

