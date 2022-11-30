Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 791,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,612,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.58. 36,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,374. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.06. The stock has a market cap of $344.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

