Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.65

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $370.65 and last traded at $366.00, with a volume of 146234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.06. The company has a market capitalization of $349.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

