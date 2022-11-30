Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

