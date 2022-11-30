Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 30.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 603,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $56,160,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after acquiring an additional 257,768 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 21.59 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.15 and a 200-day moving average of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

