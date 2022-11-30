Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Trading 348.7% Higher

Shares of Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) traded up 348.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Energy & Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

