Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 7,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 82.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

