EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.93

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 172972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.66.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.