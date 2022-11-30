Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,307. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.89.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

