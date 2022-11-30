Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $168.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.