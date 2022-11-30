Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,829 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.