Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,680 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 366.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

