Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

