Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,600,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 102.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

