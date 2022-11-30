Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 21,217 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

AAP stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.59 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

