Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,630 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.