Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

