EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

