Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

