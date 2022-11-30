Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deere & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

NYSE:DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.51 and a 200 day moving average of $355.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

