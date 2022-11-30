Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 468,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.