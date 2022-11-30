Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 22,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.