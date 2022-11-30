Ero Copper (ERO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50.

11/9/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

11/9/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

11/9/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

11/3/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

11/2/2022 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$21.00.

10/19/2022 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

10/13/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

10/13/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

