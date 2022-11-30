Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.65. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2,979 shares.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
