Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.65. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2,979 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

