Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.09 or 0.00117570 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $168.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,090.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00460307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022856 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00831592 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00661281 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247056 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00255995 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
