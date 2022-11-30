European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Up 240.0% in November

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAC remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,136. European Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 40.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 995,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 287,251 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 843,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 336,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

