Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 15,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Articles

