Evmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $198.34 million and $1.23 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

