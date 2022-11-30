Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. 398,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

