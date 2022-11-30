Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 292,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 35,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 389,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

