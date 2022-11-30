F Barry Bays Sells 9,400 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07.

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 321,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,206. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMCI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 156.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.