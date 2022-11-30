Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

