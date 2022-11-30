F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 912 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 918 ($10.98). Approximately 395,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 474,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($11.02).
The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 530.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 901.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 867.89.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 751.45%.
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
