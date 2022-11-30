F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 912 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 918 ($10.98). Approximately 395,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 474,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($11.02).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 530.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 901.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 867.89.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 751.45%.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,184.02). In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 857 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($5,946.41). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £989.72 ($1,184.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 815 shares of company stock valued at $704,717 in the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

