Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $422.06 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $422.06 million and $5.50 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99955747 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,125,151.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

