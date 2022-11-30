FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of FGMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. FG Merger has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Get FG Merger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth $2,985,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.