Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

