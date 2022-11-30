Filecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109.83 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $109.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00025729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00510171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.15 or 0.31031027 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 329,014,315 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

