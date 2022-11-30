Financial Analysis: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4,671.86%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.7% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Core Scientific has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.09 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.56 -$36.46 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -63.18% -19.02% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Summary

Core Scientific beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

