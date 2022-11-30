First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 35,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,703. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

