First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFNW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

