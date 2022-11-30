First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Merchants comprises about 7.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of First Merchants worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 148.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.4 %

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,317. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

