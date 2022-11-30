First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines Acquires 750 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FNWB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

