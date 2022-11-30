First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

