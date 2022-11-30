First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Up 1,234.9% in November

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 1,234.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BICK opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

