First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 248.6% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $4,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $569,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.