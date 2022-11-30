First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $135,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $406,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

